CORAN urges Dangote, DAPPMAN to end rift

Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) has urged calm and cooperation between the Dangote Refinery and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), warning that continued rivalry could derail the country’s refining gains.

CORAN, in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday by its Chairman, Mr. Momoh Oyarekhua, called on stakeholders (including Dangote and DAPPMAN) in the downstream oil and gas sector to put national interest above personal or group advantage.

The dispute between the two groups has centred on pricing, supply arrangements, and market structure. While DAPPMAN—representing depot owners and petroleum marketers—has voiced concern over product availability and competition, the Dangote Refinery insists that domestic refining must be allowed to stabilise without external pressures.

Oyarekhua noted that the exchanges, which have played out in the media, risk polarising the industry at a critical moment.

“For decades, Nigeria endured the paradox of being Africa’s top crude producer yet dependent on imports for refined petroleum products. That dependence drained foreign exchange, empowered foreign refiners, and entrenched middlemen. With the Dangote Refinery and modular plants now operating, the dream of domestic refining dominance is no longer distant—it is within reach,” he said.

The CORAN Chairman stressed that the rise of local refining had altered the country’s energy value chain, urging marketers to adjust to the new reality.

“Refineries cannot thrive in isolation. They need marketers for storage, evacuation and last-mile distribution. Likewise, marketers need domestic supply to remain relevant. By repositioning themselves as partners, tank farm operators and marketers can reinvent their businesses and align with the new refining era,” he said.

Oyarekhua acknowledged the historic roles of both sides: DAPPMAN members who kept products flowing during years of import dependence, and Dangote and indigenous refiners who are now driving the shift toward self-sufficiency, forex savings, and job creation.

“What Nigeria cannot afford is for vested interests to derail this refining renaissance,” he said. “The path forward is clear: collaboration, not confrontation. Refineries need marketers, and marketers need refineries. Together, they can stabilise prices, reduce forex dependence and deliver affordable energy to Nigerians.”

He warned that rivalry, if left unchecked, could suffocate the progress already made.

“This is not the time for division but for reinvention and partnership. Our refining renaissance is too important to be compromised by conflict,” Oyarekhua added.

CORAN reaffirmed its commitment to fostering dialogue and synergy across the downstream value chain, insisting that national interest must remain the guiding principle in Nigeria’s journey toward energy security.