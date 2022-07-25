Caleb-Owolabi emerges first female president of Rotary Club Gold

The Rotary Club of Ibadan Gold has installed Mrs Boladale Caleb-Owolabi as the new president for 2022/2023.

Speaking at her investiture and inauguration of the Board of Directors at World Lilies Events Centre, Ibadan, Caleb-Owolabi, who is the first female president of the club promised to deliver and move the club forward.

She promised to continue where his predecessor stopped, just as she promised that the club will carry out more activities that would have a positive impact on the community people.

Mrs Caleb-Owolabi said she feels honoured to be the first female president of the Rotary Club of Ibadan Gold and vowed not to disappoint the trust reposed in her.

She enjoined those who have not joined the club to do so, saying Rotary is not a cult, but a group of professionals who come together to serve humanity.

“I promise to build on the achievements of my predecessor. My club already has an adopted hospital that we renovated last year, we will go back there this year to do more. We also have an adopted school and we are going back there to continue the renovation.

“Rotary is a service organisation where professionals and business-oriented people come to serve by using their vocation, talents, goodwill and endowment to better communities.

“In line with the focus of the Rotary International President, Jennifer Jones and the District Governor 9125, Goddy Nnadi, we have identified specific areas where our club will be synergising to better a lot of our communities.

“Within the limit of our resources, we have identified specific projects and interventions that we intend to execute this year. These are disease prevention and treatment, water sanitation and hygiene, basic education and literacy, maternal and child health, community and economic empowerment and support for the environment.

“I seek the support of all members so as to record positive results at the end of our tenure,” she said.

In his address, the outgoing president, Mr Wale Bogunjoko charged the new president and members of the executive to move the club forward.

Caleb-Owolabi emerges first female president of Rotary Club Gold

Caleb-Owolabi emerges first female president of Rotary Club Gold