Charly Boy, Jidekene Achufusi grace ‘Money Miss Road’ premiere

On Tuesday, July 19, industry elites and media professionals were hosted by Blue Pictures for the screening of ‘Money Miss Road’, its new production.

The premiere was held at the Blue Pictures Cinema Onikan, Lagos, and had in attendance the film’s cast members Jidekene Achufusi, Charly Boy Oputa; producer Joy Odiete, CEO of Blue Pictures, as well as film executives and investors.

Directed by UK-based multiple award-winning filmmaker Obi Emelonye, the action comedy has hit cinemas since Friday, July 22. The Blue Pictures Entertainment, Codeo Limited and The Nollywood Factory collaboration, follows two down-on-their-luck friends, Josiah and Joseph.

When Josiah’s wife Lucy arrives without notice and with their three daughters, Joseph checks into a local hotel. But, a mix-up lands him in a room belonging to Diokpa, a local criminal Lord.

What Joseph finds in Diokpa’s room changes his life and that of his friend Josiah, thus sparking a game of cat and mouse.

Speaking on the message behind the story, Producer Joy Odiete shared in an interview that it spoke to vices Nigerians hope to see change.“We see people running into money that they never thought that they could ever have,” Odiete said.

Reiterating Odiete’s thoughts, Emelonye who doubles as the film’s writer, added that the story is inspired by the ‘get rich quick’ trend that is fast becoming a lifestyle for many young people.

Money Miss Road is executive-produced by Odinaka Emmanuel Offia with Radisson Blu Anchorage VI Lagos as partners. The stars AMVCA award-winning star actor Jidekene Achufusi, Josh2Funny, Charly Boy, Anthony Monjaro, Chioma Adibe, and Melvin Oduah.

