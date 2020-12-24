CACOVID rice: Osun takes delivery of 40,332 bags, begins immediate distribution

Osun State Government has commenced with the immediate distribution of the rice component of Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) donated to the State.

The state Coordinator of CACOVID Monitoring and Evaluation Team, Mr Ademola Adebisi, who made this known, stated that the bags of rice was delivered to the state government officials at the State Secretariat, Abere.

He said the distribution of the rice followed the delivery of the much expected 40,332 of 10kg bags of rice component of CACOVID palliatives aimed at cushioning the adverse effects of the dreaded global Coronavirus pandemic.

He, however, maintained that the state government had distinguished itself and demonstrated a high sense of transparency and accountability in its resolve to ensure that the food items get to the targeted beneficiaries across the State.

The state coordinator who said members of CACOVID monitoring and evaluation team commended the State government for its well-designed distribution template, also applauded it for adopting a strategic distribution process that captures every segment of the society.

“I am extremely impressed with what I have seen here. I have spoken with the Commissioner in charge of this and I have seen some of the beneficiaries of this palliative items.

“I have looked through the way the palliatives are being distributed and I must confess that I am pleased with the template of the distribution which takes care of every vulnerable group in the State.

“I have seen the representatives of the local governments in the State, and as a matter of fact, the whole thing is going on smoothly as expected,” he submitted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 5,178 New Infections Last Week

Nigeria has officially entered a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement made by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19. This is as confirmed cases in the country have increased astronomically weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

CACOVID rice: Osun takes delivery of 40,332 bags, begins immediate distribution