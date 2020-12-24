KAROTA intercepts truck containing alcoholic drinks worth over N25 million

Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) on Thursday intercepted a truck carrying a container ladened with alcoholic drinks worth over N25 million.

This was just as the truck and its contents have since been handed over to the State Hisbah Board for further investigations and necessary action.

It would be recalled that the state as a Sharia state prohibits the selling and consumption of alcoholic drinks.

According to a statement signed by the KAROTA Public Relation Officer, Nabilusi Abubakar K/Na’isa, the truck which was intercepted along Hadeja Road at about 2.30 am was on its way to Bello Road to offload its content.

The statement added that personnel of the agency acted on an intelligence report in order to carry out the operation.

The Managing Director of the agency, Hon. Baffa Babba Dan’agundi reiterated that the agency’s doors are always open to members of the public who have information that could aid his men in the successful discharge of their duties.

He reaffirmed that there is reward for any person who provides KAROTA with credible information that would lead to the arrest of illegal businesses or activities on the state roads or anywhere in the state.

