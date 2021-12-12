Cabal allegation: Jaywon tackles Kizz Daniel, asks him to shut up and grow up

A cold war may be brewing between Kizz Daniel and Jaywon following the former’s claim that the music industry is being run by a cabal that does not want other musicians who are not loyal to them to rise in the industry.

Daniel, a father of three, aired his view during the week when he disclosed that what some people see as a music industry is actually a cabal that threatens the growth of those who are not loyal to it.

He added that while he has managed to stay away from the cabal for the love and passion for music, it was imperative for him to speak against it.

Urging up and coming artistes to be calm about their approach to music rather than join forces with the cabal that will not add any value to their career Daniel, whose newly released body of work, Barnabas, is currently enjoying airplay and streaming said: “Be calm and locate sense, for this is not an industry. It is a cabal plus who does not belong will be long. I be Barnabas, I do it for the passion, love and I am great at it.”

His message appeared to have irked Jaywon who replied Daniel saying he should learn to give what he demands from people, telling him to shut his mouth, adding that Daniel should check himself as he can’t get what he does not give.

He said further that there is more to the industry besides “talent and packaging, and if a person loves and respects others, the same will be done to them.”

“If you have not done 10 years in this game, keep shut when men are talking. Cabal ko, Kabba ni (sic).” You get what you give, so enjoy it while it lasts,” he added.

