Burna Boy stands tall at Grammys, wins ‘Best Global Album’ award

Nigerian superstar, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has won Best Global Music Album at the 2021 Grammy awards.

His album ‘Twice as Tall’ won the award over records by Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar).

The win marks Burna Boy’s first Grammy award after being nominated last year. He becomes the first hip hop superstar from Nigeria to achieve this feat.

The Recording Academy had in November announced plans to change the name of ‘Best World Music Album’ to ‘Best Global Music Album’, saying it’s a step toward “a more relevant, modern, and inclusive term.”

The statement added: “The change symbolises a departure from the connotations of colonialism, folk, and ‘non-American’ that the former term embodied while adapting to current listening trends and cultural evolution among the diverse communities it may represent.

Burna Boy has, by winning, stamped his presence as a world rated artiste.