Catholic Laity Council Of Nigeria flags off 2021 Laity Week in Awka

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, on Sunday, flagged-off 2021 Laity Week at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Awka, Anambra State capital.

Ezeokafor, in his homily, thanked the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria for choosing the theme: “The Word Of God; Dependable Light And Hope Of Survival In Adversity” which he said was properly chosen as the present situation of the country is far from satisfactory as unemployment, banditry, kidnapping and Fulani/Farmers clashes has continued to characterise Nigerians daily life.

Bishop Ezeokafor urged people to join various parishes to be alive to the opportunities provided by this year’s 2021 Laity Week to mobilise and educate the laity as well as raise fund for the running of the Diocesan Laity Council so as to complete some ongoing project in the Diocese.

He also called on Christians to intensify their prayers for Nigeria to end challenges.

He advised parents to adopt proactive measures in training their children at home in moral and social values and to stand firm and play their roles as fathers and mothers of their children.

The president of the Catholic Laity of Nigeria, Awka Diocese, Joseph Igwebuike, thanked the bishop for his paternal support and encouragement to the council.

He equally thanked all who contributed to the success of the program.

Chairman of the occasion and the member representing Dunokofia State Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourable Lawrence Ezeudu, while commending the Awka Diocesan Laity Council for their commitment and immense roles in the propagation of the Christian faith in Awka Diocese and in society in general.

He advised the members of the Laity to embark on retreat and reevaluate the problems of society as most of them, such as armed robbery, kidnapping and banditry in North, among others, were products of the poor parental upbringing of the offenders.

He also emphasized the need to have good and God-fearing people at the helm of governance in the country.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Laity season is a period where Catholic faithful embark on arm given to motherless babies home, Correction centres and other less privileged in the society and is expected to last for one week across parishes of the Awka Diocese.

