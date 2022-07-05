Burna Boy promises daily teasers of new album

Burna Boy has promised to release daily teasers off his upcoming album ‘Love, Damini’ till the album drops on Friday 8th July 2022.

This was announced by the musician via his Twitter handle.

“Apparently I was born just after midnight, so I’m gonna be dropping teasers every day till release at midnight #LOVEDAMINI,” the tweet read.

Burna Boy has already released two new singles ‘Kilometre’ and ‘Last Last’ off his next album and he has previewed one of the singles ‘For Your Hand’ featuring Ed Sheeran during a Wembley Stadium performance.

Fans will be excited about the teasers as it will give them a peek into the much-awaited album.

