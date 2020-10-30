Burna Boy drops new single for #EndSARS victims

Self-acclaimed African giant, Burna Boy, has released a new song dedicated to victims of the #EndSARS protest who died in the struggle to end police brutality in Nigeria.

Burna Boy had always been vocal about pressing issues around governance and a better life for citizens in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

He latest song is in support of the incident that happened on the 20th of October, 2020 at Lekki toll gate where some #EndSARS protesters were reportedly shot by some security agents during the protest.

According to information reaching Tribune Online from the artiste, the proceeds from the song will go to helping provide relief, care and support to victims of police brutality.

Burna boy had also announced that he had created a sub-fund under his charity called ‘The Reach’ under @projectprojectng on social media for the victims of police brutality.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

She came into the president’s office accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.