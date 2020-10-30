Man in court for reckless driving, causing death of pedestrian

A 35-year-old man, Abiodun Afolabi, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly causing the death of a pedestrian.

The police charged Afolabi, who resides in Agege in Lagos, with reckless driving, manslaughter and driving without driver’s licence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Sunkanmi Adejumo told the court that the defendant drove a Toyota Camry Saloon car with registration number LND911DG in a careless and inconsiderate manner and caused the death of a 35-year-old man, Mr Audu Isiaka.

Adejumo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 29 at 8.30 p. m. on the Oba-Akran Avenue in Ikeja, Lagos.

The victim, he said later died at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital.

He said that the defendant also drove the car without a driver’s licence.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 12, 50 and 52 of the Road Traffic Law and Regulations, 2018.

Afolabi pleaded not guilty to the three counts.

Magistrate K.A. Ariyo admitted Afolabi to bail in the sum of N250, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Ariyo ordered that the sureties who must be gainfully employed, must provide evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and their addresses verified.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 13 for hearing.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

reckless driving

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

reckless driving