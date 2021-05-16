Burial rites of Pa Ohwo commences Wednesday 

The final burial ceremony of Chief Gabriel Ononyume Ohwo, an ardent protégé of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, will commence on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

This was disclosed by Mr Martin Ohwo and Chief Jadin Ebinum on behalf of the children and family.

According to a statement made available to journalists in Delta, there will be a vigil of songs and prayers at 3:00 pm at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Warri on Wednesday, May 19.

On Friday, May 21, Pa Ohwo’s remains would leave Veenell Central Mortuary at 7:30 am for a brief stopover at his residence located at 13, Ighogbodu Road, Warri, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Warri.

A ceremonial parade and 21 gun salute in honour of late Ohwo would be staged at 1:00 pm by officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Internment of the remains of Pa Ohwo would hold at 1:30 pm at his country home, Orhonigbe Street, Umusu Quarters, Orogun Town, and would be swiftly followed by a reception at Efe Primary School, Orogun all in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The five-day-long funeral would be rounded off with a Thanksgiving Mass on Sunday, May 23 by 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Warri.

Chief Ohwo, who was an Assistant Director of Nigerian Prisons, died on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Warri at the age of 90 following a brief old age-related illness.

He served the Federal Government between 1959 and 1979 when he retired as the Superintendent of the Prisons, and before he joined the service in 1959, he was a teacher at popular Urhobo College, Warri.

Ohwo, who’s the Ogbu of Orogun kingdom and Adesa of Okpe kingdom, was nicknamed “Great Gabriel” by the late sage, Chief Awolowo.

He would be eternally remembered for foiling the plot to eliminate Awo during a contrived prison riot by the state in 1966.

Pa Ohwo was survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

