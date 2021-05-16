Legal Trustees appoints attorney for Efunroye Tinubu Estate

The Legal Trustees of the estate of the late madam Efunroye Tinubu at the weekend unanimously endorsed the appointment of an attorney, Lagoon Park Global Resources Limited to manage the affairs of the estate, adding that the company is the family’s current and authentic attorney.

The Board of Trustees made up of its Chairman, Alhaji Adio Kassim Lumosa, Vice Chairman, Chief G O Fasetire, the Secretary, Mr. Temilola Adesanya and the Treasurer, Chief Shafiu Kassim Lumosa made this clarification in Ogun State at the weekend.

The trustees consequently asked the public to be wary of engaging in business dealings with anyone aside their endorsed attorney, adding that the revocation of the appointment of their former attorney, Adamakin Investment and Works Limited and its director, Akinfolabi Akindele, is irreversible.

According to the trustees, the former attorney acted improperly and is no longer working in the best interest of the family, adding that since 1955, the courts have been appointing members of trustees for the estate of late Madam Efunroye Tinubu and the current trustees were appointed in 2002 by the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja Judicial Division.

The trustees added that the former attorney, Adamakin Investment and Works Limited, whose Director is Akinfolabi Akindele was appointed in August 2012 but his appointment was revoked in April 2017.

The added that the police are currently investigating the alleged unlawful activities of the former attorney, warning that anyone that deals with the company and its directors on behalf of the trustees is doing so at his or her own peril.

‘’We hereby call on the Lagos State Surveyor General, Lagos State Land Registry, Ministry of Justice, Lagos State, the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police Lagos Command to note this and be wary of dealing with anyone aside the endorsed attorney by the legal trustees for the family,” they said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.