National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday in Lagos, said there are no differences that needed reconciliation in the party, maintaining that what APC Caretaker Committee headed by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, was undertaking across the country currently was consultation and not reconciliation.

Tinubu said this while fielding questions from newsmen after a closed-door meeting with members of the APC caretaker committee at his residence in Bourdillon last night.

Buni and other members of his caretaker committee of APC, including the Chairman of Progressive Governor’s Forum Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Secretary of Caretaker Committee of APC, Senator Akpan Udo-Edehe, APC Campaign Committee for Edo Election; Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among others were in attendance at the parley.

“We have no differences to be sorted out in the APC, we just had consultation and it is how our party, the APC would continue to be a progressive party,” Tinubu said.

According to him, the committee headed by Governor Buni is a consultation and not reconciliation committee, saying this was so “because nobody is fighting anybody” as the party had never been divided.

“We have never been divided, there can be disagreement because not everybody is a zombie.

“There are instances when you disagree but it doesn’t mean that you cannot discuss it over and be a good example in leadership and politics,” he argued.

The APC National Leader further argued that politics without seeming media crisis would be less interesting, but quickly said the APC leadership and members were steering the ship of the nation and party in the right direction.

“But the question is are we committed to building this party and Nigeria? That is what we are all about.

“We are steering the ship of our nation and our party in the right direction,” he said.

He assured the party leadership had trust and respect for the chairman of the caretaker committee and was willing to support him to succeed for the APC to continue in its progressive governance of the country.

Chairman of the committee, Governor Buni, told newsmen that the series of meetings being held by the body across the country were all part of the consultation it was engaging in, declaring that the task before the committee was daunting and, therefore, needed guidance, experience and prayers from party leaders.

“You know the task before us is daunting and we need guidance, experience and prayers from our leaders,” he said.

Also speaking to newsmen, the host Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed joy to receive some of his colleagues at the meeting, which outcome he described as fruitful.

“I am a good host, I am happy to have my colleagues here, it has been a very fruitful discussion we’ve had here this evening, “Sanwo-Olu said.

