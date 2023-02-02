The Vice-chancellor, of Bayero University Kano,(BUK) Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas, has said that during the 36th|37th convocation of the institution slated to commence from February 7th- February 11th 2033, a total number of 16,581 will be graduated with different degrees.

This is just as he disclosed that 285 of the first-degree graduands are graduating with first class, while there would be no award of honorary degree, during this year’s convocation to any recipient.

Speaking with pressmen, on Thursday at a pre-convocation press briefing held at BUK, Prof.Abbas said that ‘ in this combined convocation, a total of 16,581 undergraduates students (7,362 for 2018 |2019 session;9,219 for 2019|2020)from 16 faculties will be graduating

He added that 8777 postgraduate students(3,671 for 2018|2019 session;5106 for 2019|2020 session) from the school of postgraduate and the Dangote Business school will be graduating.

Another tradition being sustained in BUK is that all graduands who attend the convocation ceremony would receive their certificates on the day they graduate.

Professor Abbas, therefore, disclosed that on February 11th 2023, the BUK, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewure 11, the Oba of Benin, would be conceded with the investiture of Chancellorship

Dr Mansur Mukthar (Sarkin Bai Kano)vice president, of country programmes, at the Islamic Development Bank, would deliver a convocation lecture tagged “Financing Education in the post COVID-19 era: challenges and opportunities”

While Alhaji Mahmoud Yayale Ahmed, former pro-chancellor and chairman, of BUK, would be the chairman on the occasion.

Prof. Abbas while commenting on why the institution would not give an honorary degree award to the recipient, during this year’s convocation, said, it was especially due to the time factor necessary to go through the lists of potential awardees, that were competent and qualified to be awarded by the Institution have on the ground

He however hinted that there were many reputable and eminent personalities that the institution has in mind to be awarded honorary degrees but not enough time at their disposal to go through the numerous names at their disposal

Prof Abbas, however, disclosed that this does not indicate that in future the Institution would not honour important personalities ” we have a number of them on the list and Insha Allah, this would come up in the next convocation programme.