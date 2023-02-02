In its determination to ensure that secondary school students pass the various final examinations, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has introduced a coaching tutorial for all willing students.

The exercise is a collaborative effort with private tutors who offer special coaching lessons to Senior Secondary School students to address examination failure in Bauchi state.

The exercise has been flagged off in Bauchi on Thursday and it is expected last for 3 months under the Graduate Coaching Scheme (GCS) of the NDE.

Speaking during the flag-off of the exercise in Bauchi, the state Coordinator of NDE, Mr Lawan Yaya, said that the programme is a nationwide exercise as directed by the Director General of NDE, Malam Abubakar Fikpo.

He added that the DG had given a directive that the exercise should be opened to any student aspiring to participate in the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

He added that the DG also directed that the coaching should be opened to students who would be participating in the National Examination Council (NECO) and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

According to him, “The management of NDE feels that our students that are participating in WAEC, NECO and even JAMB are failing these exams massively, even though the teachers are trying their best.”

Lawan Yaya added, “The Director General feels that it’s time for NDE to come out with a novel scheme that will assist these school children by equipping them with more knowledge on how to write their exams and come out in flying colours.”

He further said that “That’s why we conceived this scheme and recruited personnel who are knowledgeable in various fields so that they can assist our children to see that they can pass their examinations.”

According to him, 33 private tutors were recruited across the three Senatorial districts of Bauchi state with 11 in each of the districts, adding that they would be engaging the students in all the subjects.

Lawan Yaya further explained that each of the tutors would be given a stipend of N20,000 per month to motivate them in discharging their responsibilities effectively.

He then called on the tutors to see the programme as an avenue to further serve their nation by helping the children of others to triumph in their academic pursuits.

He told them that, “The students should see this as an ample opportunity for them because the training is free of charge and if they are going to pay for it somewhere, it would cost them some money.”

“They should be up and doing, they should make sure they come in good time, they should listen to their instructors and whatever happens, they should abide by the rules and regulations of the centre,” Lawan Yaya said.

Salisu Ashiru, one of the selected tutors appreciated NDE for finding them worthy of the responsibility and promised to discharge their expected assignment diligently.

He then advised the SS students to take advantage of the opportunity and register with the nearest centres to them.