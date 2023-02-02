Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has described the death of the renowned medical practitioner and pharmaceutical manufacturer, Dr Abdulazeez Umar Farooq as a huge loss to Ebiraland, Kogi State and the nation as a whole.

The Governor made the statement in Okene on Thursday during the Islamic burial rites for the remains of the late Dr Abdulazeez.

Bello described the late Royal College of Surgeons’ trained medical expert as a man who lived his life for humanity and the service of God.

“The death of Adayi Dr Abdulazeez Umar Farouq is a huge loss to me, anebira and the nation at large but from God we come and to Him we shall all return. He thought us many things in life and thank God for what we have learnt from him over the years.

We have learnt a lot from His sense of responsibility, firmness, astute leadership style and good management of human and material resources. He has accomplished his mission on earth and has returned to his maker today but his obvious love for God which has been expressed in his good habit cultivated over time remains a source of inspiration to all of us”

The Governor extolled the virtue of Dr Abdulazeez Umar Farooq as a humble, peace-loving statesman with a legendary commitment to excellence, and an earnest desire to do right in all things, a feat that qualified him for leadership at different stages of life.

While comforting the immediate family of the deceased to accept the death as an inevitable circumstance, Governor Bello prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased

Dr Abdulazeez Umar passed on at the age of 84 on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

