Professionals, under the auspices of the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), have expressed concern over the intention to turn building collapse crisis into money-making venture through the newly introduced Certified Accreditor Programme (CAP).

The group, while raising fear over the latest scrambling for CAP, warned that if the mindset of those coming from the private sector is not purified, those in the system that are being accused of compromise might have the last laugh.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government recently introduced Certified Accreditor Programme (CAP) in order to curb the incessant collapse of buildings in the state.

The essence of the programme is to incorporate building professionals from the private sector into the building plan approval process, monitoring and certification of building construction projects and verification of structural integrity of buildings.

The modus operandi of CAP requires the formation of consortia by building professionals of diverse fields of specialisation.

It entails payment of yearly registration fee that ranges from N200,000 to N500,000 by each participant and an annual professional indemnity insurance of N2,500,000.

The renumeration for CAP participants are to be sourced by government from developers and homeowners.

In a letter jointly signed by the Chairman and General Secretary of BCPG, Lagos State Chapter, Mr.Joseph Akande and Mubarak Gbajabiamila, respectively, the group said the motive behind the scramble for a risky indemnifying job has to be unearthed towards prescribing necessary antidote.

According to them, the excitement out there has been given the impression that CAP is an invitation to come and eat.

For these reasons, the group has gone ahead to list some recommendations to the government for proper implementation of the programme.

Based on the letter, BCPG Lagos Chapter wants those who are to take part in the Certified Accreditor Programme to declare their assets before the commencement of the operation.





The group also wants government to make participants undergo moral and ethical training, in addition to the administration of special oaths of transparent and uncompromising service.

Some of the recommendations go this:”

Stringent conditions should be met by participants in CAP while severe disciplinary actions should be administered on erring members. The annual N2,500,000 indemnity insurance fee might be insignificant when CAP participants’ intervention or incompetence later results in severe building defects. A reward system that is based on performance evaluation and an annual special award programme should be organised to honour those identified as diligent workers as a form of encouragement against compromise.

“Revenue generation should no longer be allowed to supercede building control tenets. Building control officials should focus more on quality control rather than searching for building regulation offenders that could pay huge fines to meet their (LASBCA officials) weekly targets.Revenue drive encourages negotiation and reduction of fines that end up in personal pockets.”

The group warned that the idea of turning peer review of building drawings and site monitoring into business venture for consortia can be counter-productive as it will become a burden on developers and homeowners, adding that under the strangulating economic situation, propensity for cutting corners, that is, quality compromise might be promoted.

Taking into cognisance that graduates of built environment professions are being offloaded into the labour market every year , BCPG recommended that quackery in the building industry should be seriously addressed to enable professionals to be gainfully employed rather than turning them into monitoring officers that devalue their primary practice.

“For years, practitioners in the private sector have been accusing their colleagues in the Ministry of Physical Planning of using their advantageous position to curry favour and snatch their clients. Hence, participants in the Certified Accreditor Programme should be prevailed upon not to indulge in such unethical practices.

“In fact, they should be prevented from having direct contact with clients. Their interaction or clarification on drawings being processed for approval should be limited to the professionals that originally designed the buildings.

“Undue political influence or interference that obstructs compliance to building regulations should not be condoned.

“Vehicles, logistic equipment, adequate welfare and comfort should be provided to LASBCA officials. Well-equipped enforcement teams should be accommodated in all local governments to respond early to distress calls from monitoring officers.

“The practicability of CAP is in doubt because of inexperience and the use of untested personnel etc. It is wise to do a test run of the programme with a pilot scheme in two or three local governments for a period of one or two years in order to overcome the inevitable teething problems,” the letter read.

The group pointed out that inconsistency and intrigues have been the bane of policy formulation and implementation in the Ministry of Physical Planning & Urban Development partly due to frequent change of commissioners and permanent secretaries.

To sustain the Certified Accreditor Programme beyond the tenure of Governor Sanwo-Olu, the group said would require his personal

attention in the face of his extremely busy schedule, adding that collective efforts and unalloyed sincerity of purpose will definitely save Lagos State from the crisis of building collapse.

“BCPG, as the watchdog, will monitor the Certified Accreditor Programme in the public interest,” the letter read.

