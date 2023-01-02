2023: Coalition of Arewa APC support groups drum support for Tinubu/Shettima

He said the north is known for reciprocating kind gestures, hence, in 2023 we shall churn out votes in millions to thank Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the support he gave President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, at the time we needed it the most.

The Coalition of Arewa All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups have drummed support for the candidature of the party’s Presidential candidates; Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima in 2023.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Sunday, the Convener of the support groups, Yusuf Idris Amoke, said the recent utterances of All Progressives Congress (APC) Arewa Concerned Forum claiming to distance themselves from “our presidential candidate and his running mate, Asiwaju Ahmad Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, is laughable.

He said the north is known for reciprocating kind gestures, hence, in 2023 we shall churn out votes in millions to thank Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the support he gave President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, at the time we needed it the most.

“As responsible citizens who believe in unity and indivisibility of our country, it will be counterproductive if we oppose a power shift to the south, hence, our groups stand for a power shift and rotational presidency, hence, we will ensure that agents of one-sided dominance don’t triumph over well-meaning Nigerians who are with us in this journey.

“We as committed, dedicated and loyal APC support groups hereby totally condemn and dissociate ourselves from their assertions.

“Their opinion cannot represent the general views of the numerous Arewa support groups for APC/Tinubu.

“We are strongly behind the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a great sense of optimism for victory at the polls this 2023 general elections.

“We are calling on the security agencies, party stalwarts, and comrades to be vigilant/watch out for more unscrupulous groups like this, that are bent on causing disharmony by trying to overheat the political space using a fake identity, fake information, and fake address election draws nearer, it declared.