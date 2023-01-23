Angry Buhari leaves stadium as APC presidential campaign flops in Bauchi

A visibly embarrassed President Muhammadu Buhari simply went round the podium and waved to the crowd that was left dejected

President Muhammadu Buhari who was in Bauchi state for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign could not address the mammoth crowd that gathered at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Memorial stadium due to technical hiccup.

The President and the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as the National Chairman of the APC mounted the podium to speak but the sound system went off, all efforts to restore it proved abortive.

After waiting for about 10 minutes and the technical crew could not rectify the problem, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu presented the flag to the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in Bauchi State, Amb Saddique Baba Abubakar.

ALSO READ: 2023: Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, remains committed to Tinubu’s victory ― APC NWC

A visibly embarrassed President Muhammadu Buhari simply went round the podium and waved to the crowd that was left dejected having failed to hear the voice of the President for the last time.

The President then led other dignitaries down the podium into the waiting cars and drove out of the stadium to the airport enroute to Lagos.

All efforts as of the time of filing this report to get official reaction from the APC failed as no official was ready to comment on the unfortunate incident.