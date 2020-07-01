Buhari warns public servants against influence peddling

President Muhammadu Buhari has again warned political appointees and other government officials against using their positions to bestow undue advantage on anyone seeking government jobs and other favours, saying this is antithetical to the character of the administration.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday that Mr President’s repeated warnings followed persistent reports of fraudsters using the business cards and purported referral letters from presidential aides and other government officials to solicit employment, contract and other favours.

The Minister said Ministries, Departments and Agencies should disregard any purported request from government officials aiming to confer undue advantage on anyone seeking such favours.

He said the administration has put in place a systematic and disciplined approach to ensure that the government runs smoothly for all Nigerians, whether in the area of employment or contract procurement.

“This system should be allowed to work for all Nigerians without interference,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

