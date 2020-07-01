Enugu State discharges 13 new COVID-19 patients

The Enugu State Government announced the discharge of 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of discharged cases to 63.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu.

Obi stated that the health ministry discharged the 13 patients after treatment as they had tested negative to the virus.

He noted that there was no new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case in the state presently.

According to him, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases still stands at 261.

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases – 261, number of COVID-19 cases on treatment – 192, number of COVID-19 cases discharged – 63, number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths is six,” he said.

The commissioner, therefore, called on the public to be responsible, adding that COVID-19 is real. (NAN)

