Buhari to attend Chadian president’s investiture

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, attend the investiture ceremony of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno as President of the Transitional Team in the Republic of Tchad for two years.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Sunday, informed that the ceremony, which will hold at the capital, N’Djamena, will further accentuate negotiations on peaceful and harmonious return to the democratic process in the country, following the passing of the former President, Idriss Deby Itno in April 2021.

President Buhari will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.

