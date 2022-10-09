Rush to site of Anambra boat mishap, Buhari directs relief agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, directed all rescue and relief agencies to rush to the site of the scene of the boat mishap that killed over 70 persons in Anambra State.

The boat reportedly carrying 85 persons capsized following rising floods in the Ogbaru area of the state, with emergency bodies confirming a death toll of 76.

Expressing his sadness over the incident, he also directed the relevant agencies of government to check the safety protocols on these transport ferries to make sure such incidents are avoided in the future.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), following the tragedy, the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have already embarked on rescue and recovery missions expeditiously.

President Buhari said he was saddened by the boat accident and directed that all possible efforts be made to account for all the passengers.

“I pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for everyone’s safety, as well as the well-being of the family members of the victims of this tragic accident,” the statement quoted the President as saying.

