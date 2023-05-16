President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday tasked all the incoming State Governors on the need to deliver on their campaign promises or face the consequences during the next general elections.

President Buhari, who gave the charge in Abuja while delivering the keynote address during the Induction of Governors organised by Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), urged them to devise creative and judicious means of addressing the daily challenges faced by their constituents.

Mr President, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, highlighted the consolidation of Nigeria’s democratic process and urged the newly elected Governors to fulfill their promises to the people.

President Buhari who commended the successful general election held in March 2023, which brought about a new President and 18 newly elected governors, emphasized that democracy in Nigeria is alive, vibrant, and thriving.

With the elections now concluded, President Buhari urged the elected officials to focus on delivering the promises they made during their campaigns, harped on the need for them to build the country of their dreams.

The President reiterated that democracy is an evolving process, requiring participants to continually reflect on and improve its critical elements to ensure inclusivity and restore faith in the voters. He emphasized the need for patience, tolerance, and the use of appropriate channels for seeking redress in cases of unfair practices during elections.

Addressing the incoming governors, President Buhari reminded them that as of May 29, they would be responsible for steering the affairs of their respective states for the next four years.

He emphasized that they would inherit both the assets and liabilities of their states and urged them to approach their roles with dedication and trust, as bestowed upon them by the electorate.

President Buhari emphasized that public officers who fail to meet the expectations of the people or deliver on their campaign promises would face consequences in the next elections.

He urged the Governors to promote ideals that address the challenges of democracy and governance in Nigeria.

Recognizing the importance of sub-national governments in socio-economic development, he encouraged the Governors to devise creative and judicious means of addressing the daily challenges faced by their constituents.





The President called for unity across party lines, urging the governors to prioritize the country’s interests. Nigerians, he emphasized, desire peace, progress, and security, as well as access to quality education, healthcare, and social services. President Buhari highlighted the impact of the governors’ ability to champion these values on the efficient and harmonious delivery of social goods and services.

Reflecting on the progress made since taking office in 2015, President Buhari acknowledged the challenges posed by a difficult fiscal climate.

Nevertheless, he expressed pride in the foundation that has been built for a prosperous Nigeria, with strategic focus on infrastructure development, agriculture, and strengthening the armed forces, infrastructure investments, including roads, rails, airports, ports, and affordable housing, aimed to improve market access, linkages, and reduce supply chain costs.

According to him, the government’s interventions in agriculture successfully reduced the food import bill, increased domestic production, and expanded critical export crops.

President Buhari who commended the gallant actions and sacrifices of the armed forces in preserving Nigeria’s territorial integrity, pledged continued support and resources to enhance their abilities until peace and stability are restored.

On his part, US Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, David Greene noted that “there are many areas of mutual interests between the US and each of your states, including on-governance, health development and many more.

He explained that the US through the USAID provides humanitarian assistance and promotes a healthier, more educated population, inclusive economic development and good governance in Nigeria.

According to him, “through USAID, in fiscal year 2021, the United States invested $855 million in Nigeria.

“We are the largest bilateral contributor of humanitarian and development assistance in the country. None of this would be possible, or would have the tremendous impact that it does, without your collaboration and partnership at the state level,” he noted.

