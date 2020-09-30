Buhari swears in four new Permanent Secretaries

President Muhmmadu Buhari on Wednesday, swore into office, four newly appointed Permanent Secretaries of the Federal Civil Service.

He performed the short ceremony before the commencement of the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The four new Permanent Secretaries, including three men and one woman, complete the list of 16 persons appointed in June this year.

Twelve persons had earlier taken their oaths of office.

Those sworn-in Wednesday are James Sule (Kaduna State); Ismaila Abubakar (Kebbi State); Mrs Ibiene Patricia Roberts (Rivers State); and Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi from (Zamfara State).

The FEC, being presided over by the president, is also being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno; and four Ministers are physically in attendance.

Also in attendance are the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clement Agba.

Others members of the council are attending the meeting via video link.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

new Permanent Secretaries

Kwara presents appointment letters to seven traditional rulers

Kwara State Government has presented letters of appointment to seven newly appointed third class and fourth class traditional rulers.

The official presentation followed the approval by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq after the ratification of same by the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

new Permanent Secretaries