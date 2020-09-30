FRSC to partner with relevant stakeholders to reduce petroleum tanker accidents – Corps Marshal

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has restated commitment to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to address road tanker crashes on the country’s highways.

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, FRSC Corps Marshal, made this known in a statement on the 60th Independence Anniversary, issued by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Commander, Bisi Kazeem on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Recently, we recorded increasing cases of fatal crashes involving tankers in parts of the country with enormous human and economic loses.

“And like every Nigerian, we in the FRSC are pained by the great loses from the infernos, and therefore, putting in place appropriate measures that could avert the menace in the future.

“Accordingly, we are stepping up our collaborations with relevant stakeholders in the tanker and petroleum transportation sector across the country.

“We are creating more aggressive public awareness on issues of minimum safety standards among petroleum tank operators,” he said.

The FRSC boss reiterated the corps’ determination to support the Federal Government and all relevant stakeholders in the realisation of the much-desired growth and development of the country.

Oyeyemi said the corps’ support and partnership with relevant stakeholders would bring about speedy development especially, in the areas of provision of more durable roads, railway lines and other modes of transportation necessary for achieving the social and economic targets of the administration.

The corps marshal, however, expressed concern over the noticeable increase in certain traffic infractions being committed by some drivers across the country.

“These include speeding, route violation, overloading and traffic light violation. The identified offences constitute the major factors responsible for the fatal crashes that have been recorded in the country.

Oyeyemi, who enjoined everyone to observe the Oct. 1 Independence Celebration with sober reflections, congratulated all Nigerians and prayed for Nigeria’s continuous prosperity.

He noted that peaceful and safe celebrations should be uppermost in the minds of all Nigerians as Nigeria marks 60th independence anniversary on Oct. 1.

He commended the founding fathers of the nation for their vision, patriotism and commitment to building a virile, peaceful and prosperous nation that had continued to serve the socio-economic and security needs of all citizens.

Oyeyemi particularly congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, for successfully piloting the affairs of the nation to her 60th independence anniversary.

He enjoined Nigerians to always exhibit the spirit of patriotism and remained sensitive to the national demands for peace, security and development as being put in place by the federal government to address the challenges of nation-building.

He said he had deployed a number of personnel and mobilised adequate logistics for the special patrol to effectively manage both human and vehicular traffic during the independence anniversary celebration.

He said that the mobilisation was part of the proactive measures being put in place by the FRSC towards ensuring peaceful and safe independence celebration.

He, however, appealed to Nigerians to support the “Ember Months” campaign by promptly reporting emergency cases either to the FRSC toll-free line: 122.

“Or call the studio of the National Traffic Radio through telephone lines: 08052998090 or 09067000015 respectively.

“I wish Nigeria greater prosperity and peaceful celebration for all Nigerians.

(NAN)

