Buhari salutes Queen Elizabeth II on platinum jubilee

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended warm wishes and congratulations, and that of Nigerians, to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Thursday said as the Queen marked her 70th year on the throne and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, of which Nigeria is a member, the President rejoiced with Her Majesty.

President Buhari noted that Queen Elizabeth II was the first British monarch to reach seven decades on the throne.

The statement informed that in a message to mark the special occasion, the President noted that Queen Elizabeth had chalked a number of milestones including the fact of being the youngest ever on the throne, handling her role with confidence and grace and now, the one who has served the longest.

The President expressed his admiration for the Queen as a loyal, patriotic, and compassionate leader who worked for the people, not as a ruler but as a friend and compatriot.

“People never lose trust in Queen Elizabeth. Their firm belief is that she always has the potential to deliver, especially during troubled times. It is confirmation of the fact that Queen Elizabeth always acts and delivers according to people’s expectations.





“In her lonely journey on the throne, and so recently having lost her husband and principal supporter Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, I and all our citizens wish her many more years as Queen of England and Head of the Commonwealth, in excellent condition of health,” the statement quoted President Buhari.

