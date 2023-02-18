Leon Usigbe – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with legal luminary, writer and administrator, Alhaji Olufemi Okunnu, SAN, CON, on his 90th birthday.

A statement issued on Saturday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), said the president celebrated with the former Federal Commissioner for Works and Housing, 1967-1974, “whose footprints are evident in Nigeria’s history and development.:

The President extolled the renowned lawyer for many years of service to the nation, with an early start in 1960 when he was called to the English Bar, and later same year to the Nigerian Bar Association, where he served in the Executive Committee.

Buhari joined family members, friends and professional associates, particularly members of the Nigerian Bar Association, in celebrating the milestone with Alhaji Okunnu, “whose contributions to the legal profession extends to scholarly publications that have become a reference in courts and educational institutions”.

President Buhari expressed his belief that the former Pro-Chancellor and Governing Council of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, made sacrifices for Nigeria, and his appearance in several high profile cases, especially in constitutional and land laws, continue to inspire generations.

The President prayed for the wellbeing of the legal luminary.

