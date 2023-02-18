Amaechi Okonkwo – Port Harcourt

As Nigerians protest against the poor implementation of the Naira redesign policy that has caused widespread scarcity of cash and attendant hardship the gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers, Senator Magnus Abe has advised against violent protests that lead to destruction of lives and property across the nation.

Angry protests in several cities of the country against the policy has seen deaths, burning and destruction of public and private property including several banks, vehicles Automated Teller Machines ATMs.

But Abe addressing journalists Saturday in a press conference, advised against such riots saying; “killing ourselves, burning our own property, destroying our hard-earned and hard-built businesses cannot be a solution to the challenge”.

He expressed his deep sympathy with Nigerians for the suffering they are going through because of the poor implementation of the naira swap policy describing as most unfortunate.

He picked out for particular mention those who live on a day to day either in their trade or in their particular handcraft in their daily earnings.

“I know what people are going through and I can understand the pains and challenges of my fellow country men and women.

“But I will like to appeal to everyone of us, we must think of a solution that will mean that we are alive and all of us are alive to enjoy the benefits of whatever solution we want to come up with,” the SDP Governorship candidate stated.

He implored the the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to stick with the rule of the game as the election day draws close observing that Rivers state was already on a tinderbox and insisting that the INEC should not do anything outside its own published regulations that will give the impression that it is out to favour one party over the other.

Abe, however, stated that his party was willing to accept the outcome of the elections if the procedures and rules publised by INEC are adhered to.

He said: “The INEC should not do anything outside it’s own published regulations that will give the impression that INEC in Rivers State is out to favour one party over the other.

“Let the elections be according to the rules and regulations and procedures of INEC as it has already been published. And let the real will of the people of Rivers state be established and determined.





“We are democrats, we will submit to the will of the people. Our prayer is that people should be allowed to decide freely and fairly. And wherever they would like to see their future let them use their own finger to press on the future that they want. Whatever the people of Rivers State decide, we will go along with them. But they should be allowed to decide.”

