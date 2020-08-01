Buhari salutes ex-Minister, Adelusi-Adeluyi, at 80
President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with a former Minister of Health, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a letter addressed to Adelusi-Adeluyi, on Saturday.
The president described Adelusi-Adeluyi as an accomplished pharmacist, lawyer and boardroom player.
“It gives me immense pleasure to rejoice with you, as you attain the milestone age of 80 in sound mind and good health.
“Your life is one signposted by many achievements, which, undoubtedly, inspire the younger generation to noble ideals. Your imprints are clearly left on the sands of time,” he said.
“As an accomplished pharmacist, lawyer and key player in many private sector organisations, you are on the Governing Council and past president of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies; first District Governor of Rotary International, District 9110, Nigeria and Chairman of MTN Foundation,” he said.
Buhari also acknowledged Adelusi-Adeluyi as a recipient of national awards of MFR in 1986 and OFR in 2002.
“At 80, as you are celebrated by family, friends, associates and professional colleagues from far and near, I wish you longer life, greater strength and more salutary impact on our country and across all walks of life,” the president said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adelusi-Adeluyi is the Founder and Chairman of Juli Plc, the first indigenous company to be quoted on the Nigeria Stock Exchange.
He was also a former Minister of Health; past Chairman of O’dua Investment Limited; Distinguished Fellow, Institute of Directors; Fellow, Institute of Management; Fellow, West Africa Post-Graduate College and pioneer President, Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy. (NAN)
