Charities get N3million donation to feed orphans, children with special needs

In furtherance of its social entrepreneurship drive, Worship for Change, a non-Government Organisation, presents cheques of N1 million each to Mission Enablers International, Pison Centre and Joy in Africa Foundation.
These funds presented to these charities will be used to cater for the indigent and special needs children they care for.
The amount presented to these charities are proceeds from the Green Worship benefit concert held in June 2019. Green Worship is an initiative of Worship for Change, which is committed to raising awareness and support for charities that care for indigent children, orphans and children with special needs.
The 2019 Green Worship concert featured some of Nigeria’s finest gospel artistes namely Nathaniel Bassey, Eben, Solomon Lange, Elijah Oyelade, Victoria Orenze and Nosa to mention a few.
Wale Adenuga who serves as convener of Worship for Change said: “Over the years, through donations and people buying and downloading the Green Worship albums, we have been able to raise over N45 million and have disbursed same, impacting thousands of children in Nigeria. I personally always feel sad at this seemingly paltry amount of monies we present. But then, it means a lot to these charities.”
For this year’s edition, Worship for Change will be holding the Green Worship benefit concert in September 2020.
