Buhari presides over virtual FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 26th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Attending the meeting physically are Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (retd).

Also physically attending are nine ministers including Finance, Zainab Ahmed; Power, Sale Mamman; Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Youths and Sports, SundayDare; Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and Minister of State for Agriculture, Sabo Nanono.

Others are participating in their offices.

More to come…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Buhari presides virtual FEC

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Buhari presides virtual FEC Buhari presides virtual FEC

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE