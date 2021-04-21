Buhari presides over FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting is the 42nd session since it began holding virtually.

Attending physically are Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari

Six Ministers are also physically attending the meeting including those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Others are the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello and Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

Details later…

