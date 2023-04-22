President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha whose mother, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha, passed away on Thursday.

A statement issued on Saturday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), informed that in a message to the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, President Buhari said: “I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace.

“The late Dame Dorothy Ihedioha was an example of simplicity and meaningful life. Her devotion to values and strong faith in God in all situations is a rare occurrence. Please accept the nation’s condolences on this irreparable loss.”

In a similar way, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the former Governor of Imo State, describing the deceased as a graceful, peaceful, friendly, cheerful and exceptionally kind lady; a very affectionate mother, devout Christian and inspiring personality who deeply cared for the wellbeing and happiness of others and lived as an epitome of humility, hard work, faith, love for God and service to humanity.

A statement by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party, said the PDP draw solace from “the fact that Mama lived a fulfilled life of God’s abundant grace in good health and left resounding legacies including bequeathing to our great Party, the PDP and our dear Nation Nigeria a statesman in Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.”

The party expressed the belief that Rt, Hon. Ihedioha’s commitment to duty towards the stability and growth of the PDP, the development of Imo State and the nation at large stems from the virtues imparted in him by his mother.

The statement noted that the PDP family stands with Rt. Hon. Ihedioha, his family and the people of Imo State at this moment prayed to the Almighty God to comfort them and grant Mama eternal rest in His bosom.

