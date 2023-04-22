The President-General of Umueri community in Anambra State, Chief John Metchie, has alerted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and security agencies of the circulation of fake N200 notes in the area, especially Otuocha Market.

Chief Metchie who is also the Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), also warned commercial motorcycle operators not to collude with criminals to perpetrate crime, saying local vigilante are working with Police and other security agents to keep the communities safe.

In a statement over the weekend, Metchie who is the Deputy Commandant General of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) in charge of Technical Service, said intelligence reports indicated that some unscrupulous elements were making use of fake N200 notes to defraud unsuspecting members of the public at night, especially market women and commercial motor cycle and tricycle (keke) riders.

He said the ugly incident takes place in Otuocha Market and other areas of the Local Government, adding that such development has the potency to cause breach of law and other as victims may take laws into their hands against perpetrators of the crime.

In the statement titled- “Threat to Law and Order Over Use of Fake Naira Notes in the LGA,” Metchie said information available revealed that the fake notes were being printed and used during weddings and burials but that criminals are now using them to buy things from traders and other unsuspecting victims.

He therefore called on the CBN and security agencies to carry out covert operations in the area, to fish out the undesirable elements in order to bring them to book.

Chief Metchie also advised residents of the area, to report any person found to be transacting business with fake Naira notes to local vigilante for immediate apprehension and handover to the Police.

Also in a circular on Saturday, which he personally signed, the Umueri President-General revealed that measures have been put in place by the leadership of the Umueri General Assembly, working with the Police and other security agencies to control all forms of criminalities in the area, including consumption of banned drugs, warning that any person caught in any nefarious activity would be made to face the law.

The President-General used the opportunity to call on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to extend its surveillance presence to local communities in the country, as a measure to save young people from destroying their future through drug use and addiction.

Metchie therefore reiterated his commitment to the peace, security and general welfare of Umueri community.