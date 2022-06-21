Buhari orders urgent action to rescue kidnapped train passengers

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that efforts be increased to urgently rescue the 51 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers that are still languishing in the custody of their abductors in the forests.

The president’s directive came amid reports that the victims may soon succumb to the harsh conditions in the forests where they have taken ill and are bitten regularly by snakes with only local remedies available to them.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Tuesday, informed that the government continues to review the issue of the railway kidnap and making all efforts to trace and bring back them from the terrorists’ custody.

The statement said the President has directed increased efforts – kinetic and non-kinetic to bring the case to a closure.

It said, “upon the President’s approval, the government is continuing on the two-lane approach, kinetic and non-kinetic to secure the passengers’ safe release.”

It affirmed that following the demand by the bandits for the release of their children, the government had acted to comply leading to the freeing of 11 of the kidnapped train passengers

The statement added: “The kidnappers made a demand for the release of their own children and upon the settlement of that issue, they let go eleven of the victims, even though more were expected.

“The setback notwithstanding, the Government is not leaving any stone unturned in the efforts to bring all of the hostages back.

“The Defence, Security and Intelligence Agencies have given assurances to intensify operational engagements geared towards securing the rescue of all hostages and restoring peace to all parts of the country.





“Government is also mindful of efforts of some patriotic and influential persons and institutions that are helping in securing the safe release of the hostages.

“President Buhari welcomes the return of the recently released passengers back to their families and loved ones while expressing his solemn commitment to the families of those still in captivity, assuring that there will be no let-up until they are reunited with their families in the shortest time possible.

“The President’s clear directive on the issue is that the hostages must be brought home alive. The country’s military and security agencies are aware of their duty to the nation and are determined to give effect to the President’s charge with increased urgency.”

