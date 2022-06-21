Internet fraudster convicted, ordered to wash school toilets for eight months

An internet fraudster popularly known as Yahoo Boy has been sentenced to eight months of community service and ordered to wash the toilets of a school in Osun State.

Justice Ayo Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State, convicted and sentenced Amusa Abdulhakeem Oluwasegunfunmi, a final year student of the Tai Solarin University, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, for fraudulent impersonation, contrary to section 22 (2) (b) (1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015.

The judge ordered him to perform his community service by washing the toilets at Ataoja School of Science, Osogbo, Osun State while also ordering that the convict’s attendance register should be kept by the school principal and submitted to the court on completion of his community service.

He was among five internet fraudsters sentenced by the courts in both Osogbo and Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for various cybercrime offences.

The four others who were convicted in Ibadan by two judges of the Oyo State High Court were Ajisafe Sodiq Olaide, Lawal Samuel Morenikeji, Osuolale Abdullahi Abiodun, and Olamilekan Ridwan Taofeek.

While Justice Iyabo Yerima of the Oyo State High Court sentenced Ajisafe Sodiq Olaide to six months of community service for obtaining money by false pretence, Justice Omolara Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court convicted and sentenced Lawal Samuel Morenikeji to six months community service; Osuolale Abdullahi Abiodun and Olamilekan Ridwan Taofeek to one-week community service.

They were all sentenced after they pleaded guilty to charges brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

