COVID-19: Tinubu lauds Sanwo-Olu over stay-at-home order to civil servants

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, lauded the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his stay at home order issued to civil servants as part of measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Tinubu gave this commendation while speaking with newsmen after a meeting with Governor Sanwo-Olu at State House, Marina, saying the leadership of the party was happy with the manner the governor had handled the situation, and, therefore, had the full backing of the party.

The party chieftain, and former governor of Lagos State, added that if there was a need for the governor to order a total lockdown of the state, the party would give him its support.

“If the government decides there is a need for total lockdown, I am in support of it. He has our support. We have reviewed it with him and he’s also reviewing it with his cabinet,” Tinubu said.

“I congratulate the government of Lagos State for what has been done so far about regular information on the mysterious disease. Nigeria needs a lot of education in this challenging period.

“We are facing a mysterious enemy in COVID-19. We need to observe that social distancing. It’s a new culture that we have to abide with. You must respect the governor’s directive for the workers to stay at home particularly our students and market women.

“We must obey the government. We thank religious leaders who have asked their followers to follow the governor directives, both Muslims and Christians alike,” he added.

The APC national leader enjoined market women to follow strict hygiene and abide by the government’s directives, saying activities in the market must reflect the new culture.

“The activities in the market must reflect the new culture. It will teach us a new thing that we are not used to such as hygiene, washing of hands, not having handshakes and eliminating hugging. We are to prevent the spread of this mysterious disease,” he said.

“At bus stops or various environment, we must maintain distance, stop handshake and do what is necessary so we can save lives. We don’t have enough hospital spaces.

“It is not only by prayer, it’s by us observing what is necessary to stop the disease that is ravaging the world. My appeal is for people to respect the information coming from the government house. We endorse the position of the governor.

“Stay at home, pray in your house, observe hygiene. To the market women too, it’s very important,” he added.

