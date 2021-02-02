Buhari never interferes in NNPC affairs ― Kyari

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has said that because President Muhammadu Buhari never interferes in the affairs of the Corporation helped it deliver on its mandate, especially towards domestic gas utilisation.

Kyari stated this while delivering Usmanu Danfodiyo University’s 2021 First Quarter Public Lecture Series titled, “Navigating Energy Transition and the Imperatives of University-Industry Collaboration,” in Sokoto.

“That is very unprecedented, and it has gone a long way to help us deliver on our mandate, especially the drive towards domestic gas utilization,” Kyari stated.

He noted that the NNPC was Africa’s biggest national oil company which is already building on the convergence of new technologies and innovative business models, was set to play an important role in the future of energy.

In view of this, he said NNPC has established a Renewable Energy Division and completely transformed the NNPC Research and Development (R&D) Division to NNPC Research, Technology and Innovation Centre as part of its key initiatives to transit to an energy company of global excellence.

“NNPC has set the necessary machineries to lead Africa in transition to low-carbon energy and renewables. We are taking firm position in this transition by institutionalizing the necessary enablers for success,” he said.

While tasking governments and institutions on the African continent to adopt technology and innovation, he said this becomes imperative to achieve energy sufficiency and its economic multiplier effect on their people.

“African Governments and institutions must rise to the occasion to leverage technology and innovation to support energy sufficiency, industrialization, job creation and economic growth,” Kyari emphasized.

He noted that the oil industry alone cannot drive substantial innovation without sustained collaboration with universities, research institutes, manufacturers, policymakers and regulators.

In his explanations, he said further diversification of energy sources will improve global access to energy and reduce the absolute number of people without access to energy, especially in developing countries.

