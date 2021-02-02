Reps committee allays fear of possible spread of COVID-19 inside NYSC orientation camps

The House Representatives Committee on Youths Development on Tuesday allayed the fear of the possible spread of COVID-19 in the orientation camps of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) currently in progress across the country.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon Yemi Adaramodu, while speaking with newsmen shortly after the oversight visit of the committee to the Nasarawa State NYSC camp at Keffi declared that there was no cause for concern as being envisaged in some quarters.

The member representing Ekiti South Federal Constituency 1, Ekiti State under the platform of the All Progressive Party (APC) stated that the committee was convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that there was no need to entertain any fear of the possible spread of COVID-19 at the orientation camps based on the adequate measures and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols already ground.

According to him, “there is no cause for concern on the possible spread of the COVID-19 at the ongoing NYSC Orientation Camps across the states of the federation and the FCT, Abuja. Right from the entrance to the Orientation Camp, we were made to observe the COVID-19 protocols as stipulated by relevant agencies.

“The health officers on the ground measured our temperatures, we watched our hands and we were given hand sanitisers, then we moved hostels and we saw how the beds were arranged by maintaining social distance and from there we visited the corps members at their various groups where they were engaged in one entrepreneurship trade or the other with all corps members wearing face masks along with the officials, then we visited the kitchen where the food of corps members are being prepared, in a hygienic environment.”

Hon Adamodu assured that the National Assembly would liaise with governors on the need to assist with the provisions of essential facilities needed to make the orientation exercise conducive for corps members during the stay at the camps.

