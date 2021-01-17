Buhari mourns former minister, Jubril Martins-Kuye

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with family, friends and associates of former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sen Jubril Martins-Kuye, praying that the almighty God will comfort them at the moment of grief.

President Buhari condoled with Ago-Iwoye community, government and people of Ogun State over the passing of the legislator in the Third Republic, who served in the Fourth Republic as Minister of State, Finance, and Minister of Commerce and Industry, bringing with him many years of experience from the banking sector.

His message was contained in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Sunday.

It expressed the president’s belief that Martins-Kuye will be sorely missed for his insight on issues of development, particularly in tailoring budgets that reflect the needs of the people, with his emphasis on full implementation.

President Buhari prayed that the soul of the former minister will rest in peace.

