Buhari mourns Eze Enweremadu

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Abia State, as well as the Royal Family on the passing of Eze Bernard Enweremadu, Eze Ukwu of Ngwa Ukwu, the traditional head of Ngwa land.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja on Sunday, the president recognised and paid tribute to the immense contributions of the revered royal father to the development of his community during his reign of 44 years.

The statement said that as a leader who cared so much for his people, the unity and prosperity of his country, President Buhari averred that Eze Enweremadu will be remembered for his vibrant leadership, wisdom and courage.

It said that in this time of grief, the President’s prayers and thoughts are with the Eze Ukwu Royal family and the people of Ngwa land, praying that the soul of the royal father rests in peace.

