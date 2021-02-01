Buhari, Moroccan King agree on Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline, fertiliser plant

President Muhammadu Buhari and Moroccan leader, King Mohammed V1, have expressed determination to carry out, as soon as possible, the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline and construction of a fertiliser production plant in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Monday, the two leaders had a telephone conversation on Sunday to discuss joint efforts towards the realisation of the strategic projects.

The statement said the Heads of State welcomed the positive and dynamic bilateral relations in all fields between the two nations since the King’s visit to Nigeria in December 2016, and President Buhari’s visit to Morocco in June 2018.

President Buhari, who spoke with His Majesty, the King of Morocco, from his country home in Daura, thanked the leader for support in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

He also expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s support in education through scholarships and training.

