Buhari launches National Development Plan 2021-2025

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday launched Nigeria’s National Development Plan 2021-2025.

He performed the ceremony shortly before the commencement of this week’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Before the presentation of the document, Minister of Finance, Budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, explained that the new document replaces the Economic Recovery and Growth Programme (ERGP)

According to her, “The NDP 2021-2025 is designed as our medium–term Development Plan to succeed the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017-2020) which ended in December 2020.

“The ERGP 2017–2020 assisted the country to exit economic recession in 2017 and sustained modest growth until the recent global economic challenges occasioned by COVID-19 Pandemic.

“The current challenges are products of many years of inappropriate policies, fiscal leakages and global economic phenomena. This Administration is taking necessary actions that will fundamentally change the structure of the economy and how government businesses are conducted for efficiency and effectiveness.”

She said the plan will help Nigeria achieve robust development in the Science and Technology Sectors.

“The President graciously granted approval to my Ministry in 2019 to develop a new national development plan to succeed both ERGP 2017-2020. It is very important to note that the Plan is a pointer to the type of Nigeria we all desire and encourages the use of science, technology and innovation to drive growth,” she added.

Speaking further, Ahmed disclosed that the NDP 2021-2025 will help Nigeria achieve its agendas at the continental and global levels.

She added: “I want to place on record that this Plan is sufficiently comprehensive with the capacity to accelerate the attainment of various regional and global Agendas, including the AU Agenda 2063, ECOWAS integration Agenda 2050 and the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

“In order to have the future we all desire, the Plan is developed to play a sizable role in the product complexity space internationally and adopts measures to easing constraints that have hindered the economy from attaining its potentials, particularly, on the product mapping space.

“The Plan provides for the implementation of major infrastructure and other development projects across the six Geo-political Zones and the opening up of opportunities for the rural areas to ensure balanced development and increased competitiveness.”

President Buhari was assisted to present the document by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who represented the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) as well as Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Others present at the event included Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, Power Abubakar Aliyu, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, as well as Ministers of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, and Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba.

