Foundation to honour Obasanjo, Ooni, Abiodun, others on promotion of adire fabrics

Latest News
By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, will be honoured by the Gbagede Ewaede Foundation, for their roles in promoting the local Adire fabrics.
In a statement issued by the convener of the Foundation, Princess Adejoke Somoye, the event slated to hold on December 27th in Abeokuta, is part of the Foundation’s effort in promoting the aesthetics of Yoruba society; its cultures, norms and traditions.
The theme for the 10th anniversary of the Foundation is “Celebrating our uniqueness as Africans”.
Others to receive awards of honour include the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; former governor of the state, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo; award-winning film producer; Tunde Kelani; Chief Nike Okundaye ; the Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson amongst others.

