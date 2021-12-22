Foundation to honour Obasanjo, Ooni, Abiodun, others on promotion of adire fabrics

Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, will be honoured by the Gbagede Ewaede Foundation, for their roles in promoting the local Adire fabrics.

In a statement issued by the convener of the Foundation, Princess Adejoke Somoye, the event slated to hold on December 27th in Abeokuta, is part of the Foundation’s effort in promoting the aesthetics of Yoruba society; its cultures, norms and traditions.

The theme for the 10th anniversary of the Foundation is “Celebrating our uniqueness as Africans”.