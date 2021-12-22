Electoral Act Amendment Bill: Senate reverses self, fails to override Buhari

By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
Contrary to the threats by some aggrieved senators to override President Muhammadu Buhari for withholding his assent on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill when the Senate reconvened on Wednesday, the Senators stepped down action on the process till January next year.

The Senate after emerging from a closed session, which lasted for about 40 minutes, resolved to consult with the House of Representatives and constituents on how to respond to Buhari’s decision to decline assent to the bill.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, after the closed session, said “The Senate discussed the way forward on how to respond to the letter from Mr President on the Electoral Act (Amendment) bill.

“The Senate consequently resolved to consult with the House of Representatives in January when the two chambers will be in full session.”

The House of Representatives suspended the plenary on Tuesday after passing the 2022 budget and resolved to reopen discussions on the contentious Electoral Act Amendment Bill when it resumed in January next year.

The lawmakers, according to Lawan, also resolved to consult with their constituents on the way forward, saying they have a role to play.

It would be recalled that some senators started collating signatures on Tuesday when the Senate President read Buhari’s letter where he declined assent to the bill given some reasons.

The senators who claimed to have gotten required numbers vowed to override Buhari’s veto when the upper chamber reconvened today (Wednesday).

