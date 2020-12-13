Buhari, Jonathan, govs, Tinubu, NPAN, IPI, others mourn Leadership Newspaper publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors, among other dignitaries across the country, on Saturday, mourned the death of Publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah, who died at 58 years on Friday.

Reports say that Ndi-Isaiah did not show any sign of sickness when he appeared at the office on Thursday. The president, in a condolence message on by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday condoled with the media industry, the Nda-Isaiah family, friends and associates of the deceased.

President Buhari, who expressed shock and sadness at Nda-Isaiah’s death, described his death as a blow to the media industry, added that “The country has lost a man of conviction, a resolute and dogged believer in a better Nigeria.”

“He will be sorely missed. This is a massive fish gone out of the media ocean,” Buhari said of the pharmacist, renowned columnist, and one-time presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, also mourned the death of the publisher of Leadership Newspaper, describing him as an erudite journalist and columnist, who deployed his creativity towards promoting peace, progress and unity. He said that the deceased was also deeply committed to public good, adding that he would be missed for his patriotism and incisive commentary on the state of the nation.

“I commiserate with the Nda-Isaiah family, the Nigerian media, his political associates and all sympathisers on the demise of Nda- Isaiah at the age of 58 after a brief illness.

“Nda-Isaiah was a pharmacist, an erudite journalist, a columnist and a newspaper publisher, who deployed his creativity and platforms to promote peace, progress and unity of Nigeria.”

Also reacting to the death of the former presidential aspirant, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State described his death as painful and shocking. Ortom, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase described him as a “true patriot” who, though a pharmacist by training, made indelible contributions to the growth of the media industry.

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, described Nda-Isaiah as a lover of good governance, saying he was one man who loves and promotes good governance. Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described Nda-Isaiah’s death as a monumental loss to the country in general, the media industry and the (APC) on whose platform he had aspired to the country’s number one position in 2015. Also, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State described the late publisher of the Leadership Newspaper as a man of uncommon courage and determination. This was contained in a condolence message by the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, who said the late publisher left legacies in the sands of time. He described the late Pharmacist-turned publisher-cum politician as a man of rare courage. Akeredolu said Nda Isaiah, even as a proud pharmacist, made an enviable inroad into journalism and publishing, leaving legacies in the sands of time. Also, Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, described the demise of Ndah-Isaiah, as a huge loss to the media industry and Nigeria at large. Kalu, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja extolled the virtues of the deceased, saying the late chieftain of APC was a patriotic statesman and detribalised Nigerian with passion for a prosperous and united Nigeria. He lauded the worthy legacies of the late publisher and admonished family members, friends and associates of the deceased to sustain his good deeds. In his condolence message, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq expressed grief over Nda-Isaiah’s sudden death, saying his death was a monumental loss to the media industry. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye, described the death of Nda-Isaiah as a monumental loss. “The death of Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah is one tragedy too many and we join in the national mourning of this media icon and patriot. “His death painfully depletes the ranks of patriots who would go to any length to protect the honour of our fatherland.” Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State said Nda-Isaiah’s death was shocking and difficult to come to terms with. Bello made the remarks in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, adding that he was still struggling to come to terms with the reality of the death of the media icon. The governor said that the deceased publisher, since the establishment of his newspaper in 2001, had used the medium to promote issues that engender peace, unity and overall development of Nigeria. In his condolence message, Sokoto State governor, Honourable Aminu Tambuwal said he received the news of the demise of Nda-Isaiah with rude shock. “An accomplished journalist, diverse entrepreneur, pharmacist and politician, Mr Isaiah’s forage into the business of journalism and newspaper publishing no doubt filled a yawning gap of the North’s low engagement in the critical industry of di-urnalism in our country.” Also, Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the death of Nda-Isaiah as painful, saying Nigeria has lost another patriotic and detribalised citizen. Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, noted that the late publisher’s eternal passage came at a time when Nigeria needed more of his knowledge and wealth of experience in different areas of endeavours. He recalled that the late Nda-Isaiah’s Leadership newspaper, which he said had been at the forefront of fighting for a better society had just honoured him along with some prominent Nigerians for modest contributions to humanity and was looking forward to attending the event. “Death is not what anybody has control over. It will come when it’s time. It is painful that the late Nda-Isaiah left at a time when some of us were looking forward to the Leadership newspaper event,” the governor said. Governor Sanwo-Olu, therefore, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership, the immediate family of the deceased, his friends and associates as well as the media industry, where the late Nda-Isaiah was a major player. He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, saying that the late publisher would be sorely missed. “It is my prayer that God will grant him eternal rest and grant his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. He will be sorely missed,” Sanwo-Olu said. Governors on the platform of the APC have also expressed shock over the death of Nda-Isaiah. Kebbi State governor and chairman Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu described the death of the late publisher as a loss to the nation, the Nigerian progressive community and the global media world. The PGF prayed “to God Almighty to grant his family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.” Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun condoled with the family of the Nda-Isaiah. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, the governor expressed shock at the demise of the ebullient columnist, saying the country has lost a gem and the family cannot be the same again with the death of its breadwinner. Sympathising with members of the fraternity of the pen, the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria and media practitioners generally, Gov. Abiodun said Nda-Isaiah was a great pharmacist, consummate politician and entrepreneur. “The country has lost a rare gem of big ideas, whose politics was laced with conviction, selflessness and without bitterness. I am still in shock. I was jolted by the news”, the governor said. Chairman, North-Central Governors Forum, Abubakar Sani Bello, said he received with rude shock the passing away of Nda-Isaiah. The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel-Berje said “an iroko tree in the pen profession has fallen and Niger State has once again lost a passionate and dedicated citizen”. Governor Bello described the deceased as an exceptional media mogul who demonstrated courage in his write-ups, adding that he was also a successful entrepreneur and politician who will be greatly missed. APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, also mourned the death of Nda-Isaiah, whom he described as a courageous and conscientious journalist and columnist. In an emotional statement from his media office by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu said he had a cordial relationship with Nda-Isaiah. He said: “I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the death of Leadership Newspaper publisher, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah. “He was a friend and associate. We had a built cordial relationship between us long before we founded the APC together with others and before he contested for the presidential ticket at the primaries of our party in 2015. “As a journalist and columnist, he was bold, courageous, and conscientious. A pharmacist, he made an audacious move when he founded the Leadership newspaper in 2001. Nda-Isaiah was not only a newspaper publisher, he was also an entrepreneur with varied business interests.” The Oluwo Of Iwo kingdom, Oba Abdulrosheed Asewale Akanbi described the death of Nda-Isaiah as a great loss to the nation. The monarch who said this in a statement in Osogbo, commiserated with the late publisher immediate family. “I specifically extend the condolences to the Leadership Newspaper and her management, I feel your pain at this critical time and identify with you on the death of Ishaiah. “Undoubtedly, his death was a colossal loss to the economy and journalistic world. I pray to God to forgive his shortcomings and protect the family he left behind.” “ I knew Isaiah to be a patriotic Nigerian who committed his life time to serve the nation and her people,” he submitted. The International Press Institute( IPI) said it received with disbelief and shock, news of the death of Mr. Sam Nda- Isaiah, Publisher of the Leadership Newspapers and its Patron. According to a statement made available to Sunday Tribune on Saturday and jointly signed by its Chairman, Kabiru Yusuf and Secretary, Raheem Adedoyin, “We mourn Mr. Nda-Isaiah’s death of at a time his services are still needed in the media industry and in the nation. We offer our condolences to the family of our departed colleague, to the staff and management of Leadership Newspaper and to the entire media community. “