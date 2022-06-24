Buhari hails Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila, at 60

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Femi Gbajabiamila

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in felicitating with Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on his 60th birthday.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) Friday noted that the President sent warm greetings to the family, friends and associates of the political leader, whom he describes as “patriotic, honest and deserves respect’’.

The President said in a message: “I have observed the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila for a long time, in the sense that when I was watching debates in the House of Representatives he used to be on his feet most of the time, passionately defending the party and issues he believed in.

“He impressed me very early as a committed member of the House of Representatives and I congratulate his constituency for keeping him there. I was very pleased that he eventually became the leader of the house.

“I am so impressed and pleased with the performance of the Speaker and the Senate President, Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan. At a certain stage, I called them and told them that I did not speak to them about what was happening in the National Assembly because I have so much confidence in them.

“Our party, APC, has a majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. I know both of them and endorse their leadership so I should leave them alone to do their job.

“I wish Femi Gbajabiamila the best of luck and hope his constituency will maintain the confidence in him because he is a patriotic and honest person. I have a lot of respect for him.’’

The President prayed that the Almighty God will grant the Speaker, who is the second longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, long life, good health and wisdom to keep serving the country.

