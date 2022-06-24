Commonwealth Sec-Gen: Buhari congratulates Patricia Scotland on reappointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Baroness Patricia Scotland, QC, on her reappointment as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Friday informed that leaders of the Commonwealth meeting in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday reappointed Hon. Scotland by consensus for a further two years to complete the balance of her period in office.

President Buhari commended the purposeful leadership of the Dominican-born barrister and diplomat in the last six years, championing the values of the association in the areas of youth, women and childcare, and trade, among others.

He expressed delight that under her tenure the organization is alive to its responsibilities in promoting shared commonwealth values and aspirations aimed at supporting collective interventions in health, climate change, environment, sustainable energy, ocean protection and blue economies, small and vulnerable island states, good governance, rule of law and democracy.

President Buhari also welcomed the various Declarations presented for consideration and adoption during CHOGM 2022 namely; the Declaration on Sustainable Urbanization; the Commonwealth Living Lands Charter; and the Kigali Declaration on Childcare and Protection Reform.

He noted that the letter and spirit of these declarations are relevant to the common desire and aspirations to promote international peace and security, sustainable economic growth, development and the rule of law, good governance, democracy, respect for human rights and gender equality.

President Buhari wished the Secretary-General a very successful term in office, thanking her for being very supportive of Nigeria during her term in office.

He added: “My firm belief is that the Commonwealth will survive and thrive for as long as the principles of justice and equity remain the cornerstone of our political, economic and social contract.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Buhari congratulates Patricia Scotland Buhari congratulates Patricia Scotland

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Buhari congratulates Patricia Scotland Buhari congratulates Patricia Scotland

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP